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Devil Possessed Man Attacks Pastor Roger Jimenez' House!
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54 views • December 09, 2018
A couple of days ago, a devil possessed man attacked the home of Pastor Roger Jimenez of Verity Baptist Church in Sacramento, CA.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SAi4Ar
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2SAi4Ar
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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