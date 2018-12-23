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Christmas Event in Jacksonville, NC | Dec 23, 2018
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2 views • December 09, 2018
Pastor Michael Johnson of Temple Baptist Church in Jacksonville, NC invites everyone to come out to the church on Sunday, December 23, 2018 for a Christmas party, caroling, men's preaching, and more.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BYYx7t
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2BYYx7t
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www.thenewifb.com
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