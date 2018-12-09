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Flat Earth and Other Shill Potatoes
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40 views • December 09, 2018
Just having some laughs poking fun at several of the controlled opposition agents currently attempting to co-opt the flat Earth truth movement. This is a very serious and important topic, however, and if anyone hasn't already, please visit the following threads exposing these shills and their lies: http://ifers.123.st/f10-flat-earth-shills-trolls-and-controlled-opposition
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