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Familiekanalens Rune Fardal om overgrep i Norge
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99 views • December 09, 2018
Rune Fardal om omfanget av overgrep i Norge begått av befolkning av den norske stat, den privateide STATEN AS NORGE.
Rune Fardal talks about the criminal activities of Norway's CPS (Barnevern) that kidnaps thousands of children each year many of whom are forced into drug abuse, are sexually abused and attempt to commit suicide. Farland then exposes how Barnevern is just of many state departments NORWAY INC. uses to impose widescale tyranny and suppression. NORWAY INC. is privately owned.
Rune Fardal talks about the criminal activities of Norway's CPS (Barnevern) that kidnaps thousands of children each year many of whom are forced into drug abuse, are sexually abused and attempt to commit suicide. Farland then exposes how Barnevern is just of many state departments NORWAY INC. uses to impose widescale tyranny and suppression. NORWAY INC. is privately owned.
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