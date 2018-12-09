© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hans Eirik Olav – Offer for Justismord
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • December 09, 2018
Økonom Hans Eirik Olav soner nå en justismorddom på 4 års fengsel i Norge for å ha reddet utstyr verdt over 600 millioner dollar for selskapet Thule Drilling. Hele saken lukter av jakt på en syndebukk for noe som ikke gikk galt, og bevisene for dette som kunne frifunnet Hans Eirik Olav befinner seg både i Sveits og i Oslo. Til tross for dette, valgte retten å ikke hente inn bevisene og dømte ham uten å gi ham en eneste real sjanse til å bevise sin uskyld. Var justismordet et bestillingsverk?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.