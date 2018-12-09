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Will MSM Ask Trump if Q is Real? LadyQanuck Decode - B2T Show Dec 8
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10 views • December 09, 2018
When will the MSM ask Trump if Q is Real? He's ready! New Q Posts discussing Clinton Foundation revelations, new FISA/SpyGate revelations with FBI emails along with LadyQanuck decode. We go over another Mark Taylor prophesy, review a Bible verse, pray and discuss.
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