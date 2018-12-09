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The Great Quickening ~ December 2018 Energy Update
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5 views • December 09, 2018
Mother Earth, Mother Mary, El Morya, and the Arcturian High Council share this simple yet powerful message about the Great Quickening unfolding now on the planet, and three steps we can all take to help ourselves, our Higher Light, and those we love to breathe a little easier through the potent shifts and changes occurring. For more information, please visit: frequencywriter.com.
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