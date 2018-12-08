PRENATAL MEMORIES AND THE SPIRITUAL IMPRINTS OF CONCEPTION

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What happens to a developing baby when it realizes it is not wanted by its own mother?
What kind of imprints are left in the child that is conceived by two people that don't love each other?
All these questions and more are discussed in this very important 2012 interview with Jeanice Barcelo.
Interview begins at 9 minute mark
Visit www.BirthofaNewEarth.com for more info.