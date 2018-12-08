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Atrazine Causes Sever Genetic Mutations
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135 views • December 08, 2018
Liberals often criticize Infowars for claiming chemicals in drinking water are lowering fertility.
But in a TEDTalks lecture from 2010, Professor Tyrone Hayes broke down his extensive research into the chemical atrazine, an herbicide used on crops, and its effect on frogs.
In 2003, Hayes found even minute levels of atrazine cause amphibians to suffer severe genetic mutations, the effects of which cascade down through future generations of frogs.
But in a TEDTalks lecture from 2010, Professor Tyrone Hayes broke down his extensive research into the chemical atrazine, an herbicide used on crops, and its effect on frogs.
In 2003, Hayes found even minute levels of atrazine cause amphibians to suffer severe genetic mutations, the effects of which cascade down through future generations of frogs.
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