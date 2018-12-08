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Infowars News Blitz EP 294
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3 views • December 08, 2018
On this episode a Curiosity rover spots shiny object on Mars, France introduces 6-month moratorium on fuel tax increases and USMCA entrenches tech companies right to censor.
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youtubenewsalex jonesinfowarsfacebooknasapresident trumpbig techpolice statemexicogoogletwittergovernmentjustin trudeauusmcacanadailluminatiinternet censorshipprison planettyrannyappleemmanuel macroncarbon taxbigmartial lawspace explorationelection meddlingalternative mediagas taxblitzworld governancecuriositymars roverscience and technologyfrance newsred planettech left
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