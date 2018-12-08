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Thomas Jefferson on the General Welfare Clause
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13 views • December 08, 2018
Thomas Jefferson rejected today's version of the general welfare clause of the Constitution, saying it would enable congress to "take possession of a boundless field of power” which would give it the means “to do whatever evil they please."
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