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Reporter Given Ticket For Listening To Classic Christmas Song (Dystopian Future Is Here)
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5315 views • December 08, 2018
Reporter Kaitlin Bennett is given a faux ticket by the PC Police for offending people by listening to "Baby It's Cold Outside" in her own car. This skit shows the future if we don't stand up to the tyranny of political correctness.
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