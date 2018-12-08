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U.S. District Court Judge Royce Lamberth Orders Full Investigation Into Hillary Clinton
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46 views • December 08, 2018
A federal judge has ordered a full investigation into Hillary Clinton’s criminal mishandling of classified emails, calling her actions “one of the gravest modern offences to government transparency.”
Full Article Here: https://www.buddylist.co/posts/federal-judge-orders-investigation-into-hillary-clintons-grave-offences
Full Article Here: https://www.buddylist.co/posts/federal-judge-orders-investigation-into-hillary-clintons-grave-offences
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