© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gov - 1933 FDR Roosevelt Fireside Chat 1 Bank Failures Talk
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • December 08, 2018
Franklin Delano Roosevelt "Fireside Chat #1" Speech (1933) Audio Restored
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ6FxYl9sRE
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt
(also known as FDR for short) during his first fireside chat during the
Great Depression talking about Bank Failures(Banking Holiday)
related - https://www.brighteon.com/5828435140001
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ6FxYl9sRE
President Franklin Delano Roosevelt
(also known as FDR for short) during his first fireside chat during the
Great Depression talking about Bank Failures(Banking Holiday)
related - https://www.brighteon.com/5828435140001
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.