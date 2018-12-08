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Interview with Swedish Baptists Today at 3PM EST!
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16 views • December 08, 2018
Ben the Baptist will be interviewing some brothers from Sweden today (Dec 8) at 3PM EST to talk about what it's like to be a Baptist living in Sweden.
Tune in: http://bit.ly/BenTheBaptist
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Qkilem
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Tune in: http://bit.ly/BenTheBaptist
Original video: http://bit.ly/2Qkilem
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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