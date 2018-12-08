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🔴[w. subtitles] YAHUSHUA in Hanukkah & Hanukkah Dedication❗ [2018 Video]
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19 views • December 08, 2018
Hanukkah known as the festival of light is the holy eight days, feast commemorating the re-dedication of the holy temple and the time of the Maccabees revile of the second century BCE.
Hanukkah is observed for eight days starting on the 25th day of the Hebrew month Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar.
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Hanukkah is observed for eight days starting on the 25th day of the Hebrew month Kislev according to the Hebrew calendar.
Thanks for watching!
http://amightywind.com
Please visit our main brighteon channel: AMIGHTYWIND MINISTRY OFFICIAL https://www.brighteon.com/channel/AMIGHTYWIND%20MINSITRY%20OFFICIAL
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