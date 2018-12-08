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Part 20 Not Bipolar: Lauren’s High School Years
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Lauren appeared to be on the right track towards graduation. In the 11th grade, she was in the top 5 with the highest GPA and was second chair in her strings class. But, she continued dealing with mood swings.
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