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The Doctor of Common Sense, ET Williams, as Interviewed by Anthony Brian Logan on Being Targeted by Youtube and the MSM
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85 views • December 08, 2018
ET Williams, aka The Doctor of Common Sense, and Anthony Brian Logan discuss the banning of ET's YouTube channel, the New York Times hit piece and MSNBC’s role in it and how to find ET now! An incredible story of the convoluted logic behind Youtube's politically motivated banning protocol and other MSM immorality. See what happens when testosterone and oxygen are combined in an undamaged human brain and put into action against the MSM. Pure history includes phone calls taken after the interview.
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bannedcensoredmsmmsnbcnytanthony brian loganablet williamsthe doctor of common sense
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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