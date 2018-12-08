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The Doctor of Common Sense Describes How and Why His Channel Was Terminated By Youtube
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242 views • December 08, 2018
In his own words E.T. Williams, The Doctor of Common Sense, describes how he and his channel were censored and ultimately banned from Youtube. You will learn what the good doctor did to motivate the infamous video hosting site to terminate his channel. If you are not familiar with E.T. Williams you will surely want to track down his website for some incredibly ear opening, anti-leftist commentary. Whatever happened to common sense?
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