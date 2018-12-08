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Mark Dice's Defense Of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Was Censored By YouTube
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3298 views • December 08, 2018
Youtube has demonitized a video by Mark Dice in which he defends the Christmas classic Rudolf The Red Nosed Reindeer even after he asked them to reconsider.
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