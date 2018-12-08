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Just Plain Bizarre - 124 Year Old Books with VERY Weird Parallels to 2016-17!
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100 views • December 08, 2018
August 9, 2017: Books surface from over 124 years ago, entered at the Library of Congress with many uncanny references pertaining to today's world. At first, I didn't believe it either - links below:
https://archive.org/stream/barontrumpsmarve00lock#page/n7/mode/2up
https://archive.org/details/1900orlastpresid00lock/page/n7
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikola_Tesla
https://www.dailywire.com/news/19386/so-weird-19th-century-book-found-titled-baron-joseph-curl
https://archive.org/stream/barontrumpsmarve00lock#page/n7/mode/2up
https://archive.org/details/1900orlastpresid00lock/page/n7
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nikola_Tesla
https://www.dailywire.com/news/19386/so-weird-19th-century-book-found-titled-baron-joseph-curl
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