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Full Show – The Private Federal Reserve Openly Declares War On America After Trump Arrests Top Chinese Spy – 12/07/2018
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1671 views • December 08, 2018
President Trump blasted Special Counsel Robert Mueller in a series of tweets where he revealed he will launch a “major” counter report against Mueller’s report. Also, White House Chief of Staff John Kelly is “expected” to resign today after Trump had reportedly stopped speaking to him. Additionally, Mueller is set to release new details about Trump’s former associates Paul Manafort and Michael Cohen.
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