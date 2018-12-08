© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Dice Talks About The Collapse Of Buzzfeed And Other Leftist Censors
Follow
1
Share
Report
4660 views • December 08, 2018
Buzzfeed, the London Guardian, the Weekly Standard, the Daily Beast, and other leftist news organizations are crumbling as the population is growing wise to their dirty tricks and lies. Mark Dice and Alex Jones discuss fake news organizations that support censorship, while they themselves are losing support.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.