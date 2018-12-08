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The Reign of Vicegerent Trailer Premieres December 7, 2018
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8 views • December 08, 2018
The Reign of Vicegerent Trailer Premieres December 7, 2018
Vicegerent is the official administrative deputy of a ruler or head of state: vice (Latin: in place of) + gerere (Latin: to carry on, conduct).
"The Vice"
"The VIceGerent"
"The JuJuPolice"
"The Reign of Vicegerent"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vicegerent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a18py61_F_w&list=PLQ6bexC8mqa1GJ7jfEL33Pey5YbBBwXPN
Vicegerent is the official administrative deputy of a ruler or head of state: vice (Latin: in place of) + gerere (Latin: to carry on, conduct).
"The Vice"
"The VIceGerent"
"The JuJuPolice"
"The Reign of Vicegerent"
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vicegerent
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a18py61_F_w&list=PLQ6bexC8mqa1GJ7jfEL33Pey5YbBBwXPN
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