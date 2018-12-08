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Mark Dice: The ADL Is Now Attacking Father’s And Mother’s Day
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995 views • December 08, 2018
The ADL is calling for the elimination of celebrations for both Mother's and Father's Day. Mark Dice and Alex discuss the cult-like authoritarian attitudes of the left.
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