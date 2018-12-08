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John Barbour To Release The Lost Garrison Files
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30 views • December 08, 2018
Reposted with permission from John Barbour:
Because the CIA has stated flatly, they will not release their JFK files as mandated by Congress and requested by the President, we feel forced by the memory of Jim Garrison and John Kennedy to release the lost Garrison files so his case can finally be heard by the court of public opinion.
Because the CIA has stated flatly, they will not release their JFK files as mandated by Congress and requested by the President, we feel forced by the memory of Jim Garrison and John Kennedy to release the lost Garrison files so his case can finally be heard by the court of public opinion.
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