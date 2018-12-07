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BREAKING: Chinese Government Caught Running 5G Takeover Of The U.S.
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2526 views • December 07, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down how President Trump supports the arrest of a Huawei executive who was caught assisting in the implantation of spy chips in telecom devices as well as using 5G transmitters to mine data from Americans using their smartphone devices.
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