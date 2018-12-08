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Beta Male Leftists Harass Female Gun Owner at the University of Akron
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6879 views • December 08, 2018
I visited the University of Akron to try to film a video about immigration, but students decided to make my visit about guns instead. I was promptly swarmed by a group of beta male leftists who shouted insults and profanities at me.
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