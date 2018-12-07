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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 12/07/18 INFOWARS
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68 views • December 07, 2018
The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) FRIDAY 12/07/18 INFOWARS
Complete show as originally aired at Infowars.com
Guests:
Paul Joseph Watson
Roger Stone
Mark Dice
Special report by Millie Weaver on the latest leftist moron racist accusation, Veggie Tales
4th Hour Host: Dr. Nick Begich
Complete show as originally aired at Infowars.com
Guests:
Paul Joseph Watson
Roger Stone
Mark Dice
Special report by Millie Weaver on the latest leftist moron racist accusation, Veggie Tales
4th Hour Host: Dr. Nick Begich
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