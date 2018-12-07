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CIA Declassifies New MKUltra Documents
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3211 views • December 07, 2018
Big Tech controls the data that the world population has willingly given over to them for years. Dr. Nick Begich reveals the vast power of manipulation and mind control now at the fingertips of globalist elites.
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