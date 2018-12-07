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9th COMMANDMENT THOU SHALT NOT LIE OR BEAR FALSE ..........WITNESS
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14 views • December 07, 2018
YES, IT IS A SIN..TO TELL A LIE... THERE SHOULD BE A JAIL SENTENCE IF YOU DO IT...it's contempt of court if you lie..
SONGS USED...'LIAR, LIAR PANTS ON FIRE...'sorry the engineer had the level way 2 high on songs..'too many teardrops'...crying will happen?
SONGS USED...'LIAR, LIAR PANTS ON FIRE...'sorry the engineer had the level way 2 high on songs..'too many teardrops'...crying will happen?
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