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7th COMMAND--Thou shall not commit adultry..it's difficult to not yeild to the temptation of sex
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16 views • December 07, 2018
MARRIAGE AND BEING FAITHFUL NOWADAYS IS A RARE MORAL THING...two of my ex-wives did it...and we became like a 'FREE BIRD...song used in background...then fornication...
YES...JESUS SAID ..that adultry is the only grounds for divorcement...
YES...JESUS SAID ..that adultry is the only grounds for divorcement...
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