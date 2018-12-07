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5th-COMMANDMENT-Honor thy Father and thy Mother THEN YOUR LIFE WILL BE LONGER
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15 views • December 07, 2018
PLEASE KEEP THIS COMMAND...Our parents raised us...thank GOD that you were not aborted if born after 1973...so HONOR and LOVE them...they carried you...just like JESUS will ....if we do obey his commandments.
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