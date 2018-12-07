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6-TH COMMAND---Thou shalt not .kill..,includes those killed by abortions- war or drones
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15 views • December 07, 2018
This Command has been very much ignored...look at all those killed in all our wars and over 60'million abortions...will GOD show mercy on the murders...
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