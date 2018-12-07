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4-th COMMANDMENT--Remember the SABBATH the 7th day... most do not
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27 views • December 07, 2018
SATURDAY IS THE 7th DAY...IN ENGLAND IT IS NOT...THEY HAVE A DIFFERENT CALENDAR..SUNDAY IS THEIR SABBATH 7th DAY...
DOES IT MAKE A DIFFERENCE TO JESUS OUR LORD AND GOD ?
We will find out after we die...see REV 14-12
DOES IT MAKE A DIFFERENCE TO JESUS OUR LORD AND GOD ?
We will find out after we die...see REV 14-12
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