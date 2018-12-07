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FULL SHOW: Dec7 A President That Will Live in Infamy
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40 views • December 07, 2018
77 years after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor we look at George HW Bush’s 50th anniversary speech blaming “America First”, not the Japanese, and touting the benefits of our own pre-emptive attacks as new evidence of America pushing to intervene in Ukraine. Then, why do we need USMCA? It’s worse than the worst deal in history, NAFTA, and this is why and how we stop it. And, Craig Richardson exposes climate fraud and a decade of lies and hidden data.
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