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Alex Jones: Tucker Carlson Is Wrong About Trump Not Delivering
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4909 views • December 07, 2018
Tucker Carlson was interviewed by “Die Weltwoche” and reportedly criticizes Trump for not keeping his core promises that got him elected. Infowars crew member, Scott Bronson, joins Alex in studio to discuss those that are actually responsible for blocking Trump’s agenda.
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