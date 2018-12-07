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BANNED: Dresses & Braided Hair, Picture of Baby Jesus with Santa
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556 views • December 07, 2018
You can run, but you can’t Heidi. German schools are being told to look out for young girls in kindergarten coming in dresses with braided hair. It may be a sign of parents enforcing gender norms, probably because they’re “nationalists”. And Facebook flagged a picture of Santa & baby Jesus as “violent or explicit”.
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