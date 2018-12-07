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Flu Shot Leaves Man Blind, Deaf, Unable to Breathe: CDC says Worth It
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1384 views • December 07, 2018
The CDC acknowledged that a Vegas man contracted Guillain-Barré syndrome immediately from his flu shot but health officials say its a rare occurrence and flu shots are still worth it. Why have we had an explosion in conditions affecting the immune system and nervous system like autism, rheumatoid arthritis & GBS? Ready to play Russian roulette?
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