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Swarzenegger Preens with $2.5Million Guzzling Bugatti, Lectures About “Evil Fossil Fuel”
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1350 views • December 07, 2018
Only the elite have private jets while they lecture YOU about your car. But soon only THEY will have cars and they’ll be multi-million dollar cars like Schwarzenegger’s Bugatti. More hypocrisy at the COP24 meeting in Poland as the fossilized actor denounces fossil fuels & Trump.
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