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EU Superstate Fears Yellow Vest Overthrow
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5301 views • December 07, 2018
The “yellow vest movement” has gained tremendous support as the policies pushed by Emmanuel Macron have been exposed to be negative for the middle-class. Paul Joseph Watson joins Alex to discuss the rebuke of globalism by the French people.
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