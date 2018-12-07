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Infamy: The Beginning of the End of Constitutional War Powers. Good Morning Liberty 12-07-18
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5 views • December 07, 2018
Most people are aware of the historical significance of Dec 7, 1941 – “Pearl Harbor Day” – but few are aware of the importance of the day after. On today's Good Morning Liberty, Michael Boldin discusses the Constitution and war powers.
SHOW LINKS HERE:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
SHOW LINKS HERE:
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/goodmorningliberty/
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