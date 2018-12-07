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Downsizing the Temple of God #3: Keep Under Your Body
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7 views • December 07, 2018
Pastor Joe Major of Faith Baptist Church in Violet, LA is making a series of videos where he gives tips on how to keep our bodies healthy. This is the third video in the series.
Original video: http://bit.ly/2RMEsH2
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www.thenewifb.com
Original video: http://bit.ly/2RMEsH2
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
Keywords
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