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Trump eyeing Bush 41 attorney general to replace Sessions
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252 views • December 07, 2018
Sources tell Fox News that President Trump wants former Attorney General William Barr to be his next attorney general; chief White House correspondent John Roberts reports.
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trumpwhite housecurrent eventsnewspresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeltop storiesus newslatest newsdonald trumpbreaking newspolitics newsbill barrwilliam barrattorney generalus politicsmatthew whitakerjeff sessionsbush 41trump bushjeff sessions and trumptrump attorney generaltrump bill barr
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