© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Veritas Radio Eric Dubay Flat Earth Interview
Follow
0
Share
Report
148 views • December 07, 2018
Join Mel Fabregas of Veritas Radio and Eric Dubay of the International Flat Earth Research Society for a discussion about the greatest deception in history, the mother of all conspiracies, NASA and Freemasonry’s biggest secret, that Earth is a motionless level plane and the center of the universe.
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.