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1st COMMAND--States that the LORD thy GOD is number 1.put no false gods before him..
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15 views • December 07, 2018
THESE ARE ORIGINAL HCT TELLAPOEMS OF THE 10 COMMANDMENTS UNPOPULAR NOWADAYS AND NOT PREACHED FROM THE SUNDAY CHURCH PULPITS...IF WE CAN'T KEEP EM ALL..WE SHOULD AT LEAST KNOW THEM--OK TRY TO PUT THEM IN YOUR MIND ...AMEN
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