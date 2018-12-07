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vysavač Robzone po reklamacii
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6 views • December 07, 2018
Dodavateľ sa postaral o bezplatne odoslanie, opravu, aj poslanie späť. Na vysavači boli vykonané opravy, ktoré uživateľ ani nereklamoval - výmena celej spodnej lišty, oboch motorov L+P na štetinky, elektroniky.... subjektivne - výmena hlavného motora, hoci nebol dodaný starý späť, baterka má výdrž cca. ako pôvodná/nemenená, asi bola vrátená pôvodná, čo je v pohode. 100% pôvodné zostalo vlastne iba torzo a doplnky. Užívateľ naďalej doporučuje značku Robzone, aj napriek nešťastnej chyby mechanika.
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