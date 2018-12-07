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Welcome to Whole Soul School and Foundation!
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9 views • December 07, 2018
Whole Soul School and Foundation Co-Founders, Lacy Frazer and Marie Mohler, welcome people to our conversations, teachings, and philanthropic mission by spotlighting some core cosmic concepts and words in this video that serve as a bridge and essential language to better understand the soul's journey to wholeness and higher consciousness.
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