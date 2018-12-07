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George W. Bush - Bill Clinton Homosexual Affair
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49 views • December 07, 2018
Hard to deny the evidence. I used to be a Democrat. Too much corruption, on both sides.
Clip borrowed from: https://www.brighteon.com/5974980724001
Hillary Clinton is Lesbian video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RplTPM4mdL6y/
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Music by www.thepassionhifi.com
Clip borrowed from: https://www.brighteon.com/5974980724001
Hillary Clinton is Lesbian video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/RplTPM4mdL6y/
SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEWSLETTER http://www.ecstaticascension.com/p/events.html
MINDS www.minds.com/SystembusterTheresa
BITCHUTE https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UTRZcwa0Abbo/
TWITTER https://twitter.com/SystembusterT
=======
Music by www.thepassionhifi.com
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