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Full Show - The Planetary Deep State Is Engineering The Collapse Of All Life On Earth - 12/06/2018
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2832 views • December 07, 2018
Investors are on edge after the DOW fell over 1,400 points in just two days. Also, the arrest of a Chinese CFO has allegedly complicated U.S.-China trade relations. Furthermore, Dutch police arrested a local “yellow vests” leader ahead of the weekend’s populist protests against political correctness and open border policies. Joining today’s show is the producer of Next News Network Gary Franchi sharing his cutting-edge channel to thwart Big Tech censorship. Call and tune in now!
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